First Republic Investment Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,449 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FTNT. L & S Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 5,050 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,051 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 11,707 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,250,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 27,248 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,909,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Bank OZK increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank OZK now owns 15,252 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,628,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. 71.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Fortinet from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Cfra boosted their price target on Fortinet from $95.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. BidaskClub upgraded Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Raymond James upgraded Fortinet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $133.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Fortinet from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.40.

In related news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.90, for a total value of $89,175.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,958,639.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 26,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.05, for a total value of $2,845,109.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,186,340 shares in the company, valued at $656,061,357. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,119 shares of company stock worth $4,506,004 over the last ninety days. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of FTNT opened at $101.17 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $100.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.86. Fortinet Inc has a 52 week low of $68.87 and a 52 week high of $121.82. The stock has a market cap of $17.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.18.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. Fortinet had a return on equity of 27.51% and a net margin of 15.14%. The firm had revenue of $614.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fortinet Inc will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortinet Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of software solutions, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solutions.

