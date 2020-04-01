First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $382,000 Stake in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) by 38.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,153 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EDU. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 108.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,520,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,382,000 after purchasing an additional 791,754 shares in the last quarter. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,177,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,684,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,989,000 after buying an additional 561,547 shares in the last quarter. Zeal Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,689,000. Finally, Green Court Capital Management Ltd raised its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 1,186.2% in the 4th quarter. Green Court Capital Management Ltd now owns 392,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,564,000 after buying an additional 361,783 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp stock opened at $108.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.21 billion, a PE ratio of 42.78 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $127.01 and its 200 day moving average is $122.61. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp has a 1 year low of $80.18 and a 1 year high of $142.38.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 20th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $785.21 million for the quarter. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 16.26%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that New Oriental Education & Tech Grp will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EDU. Nomura boosted their target price on shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp in a research report on Friday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.77.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp Company Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Language Training and Test Preparation Courses, and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to achieve better scores on entrance exams for admission into high schools or higher education institutions, as well as for children to teach English.

