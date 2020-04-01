First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $474,000 Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 27.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,212 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in Tyson Foods by 71.5% during the third quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 25,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,199,000 after purchasing an additional 10,646 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Tyson Foods by 1.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,406,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,941,000 after purchasing an additional 219,582 shares during the period. JT Stratford LLC boosted its position in Tyson Foods by 13.8% during the third quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 25,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 3,049 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Tyson Foods by 53.2% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Andra AP fonden boosted its position in Tyson Foods by 26.4% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 66,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,685,000 after purchasing an additional 13,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Shares of NYSE TSN opened at $57.87 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.60. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $42.57 and a one year high of $94.24.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $10.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.09 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 14.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a positive change from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

In other Tyson Foods news, CEO Noel W. White sold 17,417 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.29, for a total transaction of $1,589,997.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TSN shares. Barclays decreased their target price on Tyson Foods from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Cfra raised Tyson Foods to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Tyson Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine raised Tyson Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Buckingham Research reduced their price objective on Tyson Foods from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tyson Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.77.

Tyson Foods Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

Read More: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.