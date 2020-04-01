First Republic Investment Management Inc. Increases Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 24.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,309 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,857 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPYV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,502,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,106,000 after buying an additional 6,605,098 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2,610.5% during the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,361,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,437,000 after acquiring an additional 2,274,296 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 69.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,430,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,597,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216,348 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 727.0% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,040,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 71.9% during the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 4,203,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758,265 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPYV opened at $25.84 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $21.77 and a 52 week high of $35.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.78.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

