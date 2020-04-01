First Republic Investment Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 22.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,264 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 363 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $987,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 64.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 92 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 163.0% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 71 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 655 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,002 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 24,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.08, for a total transaction of $8,093,177.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,903,584.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.03, for a total transaction of $637,545.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,893 shares in the company, valued at $3,779,791.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 110,789 shares of company stock worth $44,101,440. Corporate insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FICO stock opened at $307.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.33 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40. Fair Isaac Co. has a fifty-two week low of $177.65 and a fifty-two week high of $436.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $345.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $350.19.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.06). Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 76.72% and a net margin of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $298.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Co. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens raised shares of Fair Isaac from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $421.00 to $319.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Fair Isaac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $415.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from to and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fair Isaac presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $402.17.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

