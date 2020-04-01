First Republic Investment Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in China Mobile Ltd. (NYSE:CHL)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of China Mobile Ltd. (NYSE:CHL) by 61.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,568 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 15,256 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in China Mobile were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CHL. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in China Mobile by 84.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 939 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in China Mobile during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its position in China Mobile by 283.3% during the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,300 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in China Mobile by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,184 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its position in China Mobile by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 17,800 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period. 1.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on CHL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised China Mobile to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered China Mobile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, New Street Research raised China Mobile from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. China Mobile presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.88.

NYSE CHL opened at $37.67 on Wednesday. China Mobile Ltd. has a one year low of $30.12 and a one year high of $50.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.64 and a 200 day moving average of $40.48. The company has a market capitalization of $150.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd will be issued a $1.1106 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a yield of 4.8%. China Mobile’s payout ratio is 42.07%.

China Mobile Limited provides mobile telecommunications and related services in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company offers local calls; domestic and international long distance calls and roaming services; and value-added services, such as caller identity display, call waiting, conference calls, and others.

