First Republic Investment Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Yandex NV (NASDAQ:YNDX)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Yandex NV (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 15.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,093 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,666 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Yandex were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in Yandex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Yandex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Yandex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Yandex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Yandex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

YNDX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Yandex from $59.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. BidaskClub cut shares of Yandex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Yandex from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Tigress Financial initiated coverage on shares of Yandex in a report on Friday, January 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Yandex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Yandex presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.72.

NASDAQ:YNDX opened at $34.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.20. Yandex NV has a twelve month low of $27.93 and a twelve month high of $48.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The information services provider reported $16.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $15.67. The business had revenue of $51.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.82 billion. Yandex had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $20.95 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Yandex NV will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yandex N.V., an Internet and technology company, operates an Internet search engine in Russia and internationally. The company offers search, location-based, personalized, and mobile services that enable users to find information, and communicate and connect over the Internet from desktops and mobile devices.

