First Republic Investment Management Inc. Makes New $378,000 Investment in Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RETA)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RETA) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RETA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Reata Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $11,462,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Reata Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $200,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 1,603.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 464,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,316,000 after purchasing an additional 6,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $569,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

RETA opened at $144.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.44 and a beta of 2.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $183.10 and a 200 day moving average of $179.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 3.49. Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc has a fifty-two week low of $70.00 and a fifty-two week high of $257.96.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported ($5.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.21) by ($3.70). The business had revenue of $2.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.04 million. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 766.88% and a negative net margin of 1,094.28%. Reata Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 68.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.86) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -8.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $320.00 target price (up previously from $314.00) on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $283.00 to $268.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $261.13.

In other Reata Pharmaceuticals news, CAO Elaine Castellanos sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.32, for a total transaction of $388,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,146 shares in the company, valued at $3,331,810.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 34.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Profile

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. The company is developing Phase III clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (Bard) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; and omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Friedreich's ataxia It is also developing RTA 901, which completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of orphan neurological indications; and RORgT Inhibitors that are in the preclinical development phase for the potential treatment of a range of autoimmune, inflammatory, and fibrotic diseases.

