First Republic Investment Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rathbone Brothers plc raised its position in shares of Alteryx by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 25,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Alteryx by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alteryx by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. L & S Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Alteryx by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 5,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardan Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Alteryx by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 31,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,154,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. 73.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alteryx alerts:

In other news, Director Timothy I. Maudlin sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.85, for a total transaction of $3,171,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Robert Scott Jones sold 13,663 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total transaction of $1,411,251.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 491,313 shares of company stock worth $69,050,524 over the last three months. 19.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Alteryx stock opened at $95.17 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 250.45, a P/E/G ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 0.88. Alteryx Inc has a 1-year low of $75.17 and a 1-year high of $160.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $123.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.32.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.43. Alteryx had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The business had revenue of $156.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alteryx Inc will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AYX shares. TheStreet raised shares of Alteryx from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Alteryx from $147.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Alteryx from $202.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Alteryx from $152.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Alteryx from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Alteryx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.10.

About Alteryx

Alteryx, Inc operates a self-service data analytics software platform that enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, and citizen data scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

Featured Article: What is a CD ladder?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX).

Receive News & Ratings for Alteryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alteryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.