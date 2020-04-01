First Republic Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 13.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,693 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 866.7% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 145 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. 98.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DPZ shares. Cowen lowered shares of Domino’s Pizza from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $325.00 to $380.00 in a report on Monday, February 24th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $310.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $405.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Friday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $335.00 to $316.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $325.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $349.52.

Shares of Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $324.07 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $325.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $287.34. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12-month low of $220.90 and a 12-month high of $381.86. The stock has a market cap of $13.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.23, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.26.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The restaurant operator reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.20. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.07% and a negative return on equity of 13.12%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 10.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a $0.78 dividend. This is a boost from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.60%.

In other news, Director David Brandon sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.62, for a total value of $2,441,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,738,369.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.00, for a total transaction of $7,475,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 45,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,684,034. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 66,863 shares of company stock valued at $22,670,723. Company insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Recommended Story: How to identify percentage decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DPZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.