First Republic Investment Management Inc. Sells 4,364 Shares of Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) by 35.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,896 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,364 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation NA were worth $410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation NA by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,480 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation NA by 28.5% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,828,597 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,409,000 after purchasing an additional 405,677 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation NA by 210.3% during the fourth quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 29,069 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 19,700 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation NA by 193.1% during the fourth quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 15,213 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 10,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation NA by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 100,555 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP A Scott Anderson sold 4,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $213,952.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,847 shares in the company, valued at $1,656,131.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Alan M. Forney sold 3,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.47, for a total transaction of $140,757.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,379 shares in the company, valued at $482,312.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,660 shares of company stock worth $715,990. 1.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ZION stock opened at $26.76 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.98 and its 200 day moving average is $45.13. The stock has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.49. Zions Bancorporation NA has a 1-year low of $23.58 and a 1-year high of $52.48.

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $711.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $702.03 million. Zions Bancorporation NA had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 25.15%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation NA will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZION has been the topic of several recent research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Cfra dropped their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from $50.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA in a report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.28.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

