First Republic Investment Management Inc. Sells 675 Shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 29.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 675 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp were worth $403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP grew its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 3,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. grew its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get IAC/InterActiveCorp alerts:

In other IAC/InterActiveCorp news, CFO Glenn Schiffman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $275,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $275,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,000 shares of company stock worth $2,017,360. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

IAC opened at $179.23 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $196.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $225.30. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 1-year low of $124.60 and a 1-year high of $278.85. The company has a market cap of $15.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.83, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.01.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.13). IAC/InterActiveCorp had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 9.06%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on IAC shares. BTIG Research lowered shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from to and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $295.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and issued a $304.00 price target (up previously from $285.00) on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price target (down previously from $320.00) on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. IAC/InterActiveCorp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.65.

About IAC/InterActiveCorp

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. The company's Match Group segment provides subscription dating products under the Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs and Hinge, and other brands.

Further Reading: What is the Current Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC).

Receive News & Ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.