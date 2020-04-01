First Republic Investment Management Inc. Takes Position in Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 23,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Yacktman Asset Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Macy’s by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 24,445,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,582,000 after purchasing an additional 684,105 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Macy’s by 76.5% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,897,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,259,000 after purchasing an additional 8,193,401 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Macy’s by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,572,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,677,000 after purchasing an additional 300,985 shares during the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Macy’s by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 10,238,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,058,000 after purchasing an additional 426,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Macy’s by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,832,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759,329 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of M opened at $4.91 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.18. Macy’s Inc has a 52 week low of $4.73 and a 52 week high of $26.33.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $8.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.32 billion. Macy’s had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 14.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Macy’s Inc will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.377 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 30.71%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Macy’s from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Macy’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $16.00 target price (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Macy’s from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Macy’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.36.

In related news, insider John T. Harper sold 6,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total value of $33,492.81. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,459.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of April 1, 2019, it operated approximately 680 department stores under the Macy's and Bloomingdale's names; and 190 specialty stores, such as Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bluemercury, Macy's Backstage, and STORY in 43 states, the District of Columbia, Guam, and Puerto Rico.

