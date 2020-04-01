FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,001,790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,660 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.54% of FMC worth $199,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FMC by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of FMC by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FMC by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP raised its holdings in shares of FMC by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 3,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in shares of FMC by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 16,985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Pierre R. Brondeau sold 82,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.83, for a total transaction of $8,652,039.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 231,756 shares in the company, valued at $24,294,981.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 4,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.65, for a total transaction of $399,328.35. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,298,124.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FMC shares. SpareBank 1 Markets AS upped their target price on shares of FMC from to in a report on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on shares of FMC in a report on Thursday, March 26th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of FMC from $109.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of FMC in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stephens cut their price target on shares of FMC from $130.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.06.

FMC stock opened at $81.69 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a PE ratio of 22.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.41. FMC Corp has a 12 month low of $56.77 and a 12 month high of $108.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. FMC had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 29.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FMC Corp will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.90%.

FMC Corporation, a diversified chemical company, provides solutions, applications, and products for the agricultural, consumer, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, FMC Agricultural Solutions and FMC Lithium. The FMC Agricultural Solutions segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, including insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

