Franklin Resources Inc. Acquires 110,406 Shares of Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST)

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,120,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,406 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 3.78% of Host Hotels and Resorts worth $503,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Host Hotels and Resorts by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 11,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 12,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 28,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its position in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 162,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.59% of the company’s stock.

HST has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on Host Hotels and Resorts from $20.50 to $19.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. Bank of America upgraded Host Hotels and Resorts from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Host Hotels and Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Host Hotels and Resorts from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Host Hotels and Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.60.

Shares of Host Hotels and Resorts stock opened at $11.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 6.22, a quick ratio of 6.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Host Hotels and Resorts Inc has a 12 month low of $7.86 and a 12 month high of $19.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.44.

Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Host Hotels and Resorts had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 16.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Host Hotels and Resorts Inc will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Host Hotels and Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 44.94%.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 88 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 52,000 rooms.

