Franklin Resources Inc. Boosts Stock Position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,053,253 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,314 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $358,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 66,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in AbbVie by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,081,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,737,000 after buying an additional 42,900 shares during the last quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. bought a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth $352,000. Evercore Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in AbbVie by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 103,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,204,000 after buying an additional 1,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. lifted its position in AbbVie by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 50,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,465,000 after buying an additional 2,595 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Brian L. Durkin acquired 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $68.82 per share, for a total transaction of $258,075.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 15,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,533.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Brian L. Durkin bought 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $68.18 per share, for a total transaction of $149,996.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 15,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,042,744.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 8,825 shares of company stock valued at $671,852 over the last 90 days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ABBV stock opened at $76.19 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $84.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.24. The company has a market capitalization of $111.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.43, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.83. AbbVie Inc has a 1-year low of $62.55 and a 1-year high of $97.86.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.68 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 162.54% and a net margin of 23.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that AbbVie Inc will post 10.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.20%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ABBV. Bank of America downgraded AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Mizuho raised their price target on AbbVie from $96.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on AbbVie from to and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.83.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

