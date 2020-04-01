Franklin Resources Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE)

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,973,112 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 356,588 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $348,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 189.4% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,641 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 64.1% in the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 2,009 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the third quarter valued at $46,000. 82.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:HPE opened at $9.71 on Wednesday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co has a twelve month low of $7.43 and a twelve month high of $17.59. The company has a market cap of $12.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.44. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 4.22%. The business had revenue of $6.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is currently 27.12%.

HPE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Maxim Group cut their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Nomura dropped their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Cfra dropped their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.81.

In related news, insider Philip Davis sold 16,884 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total value of $246,675.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,313 shares in the company, valued at $384,432.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

