Franklin Resources Inc. Cuts Stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,789,450 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 210,274 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.32% of Toronto-Dominion Bank worth $324,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $1,067,750,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,146,651 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $156,341,000 after purchasing an additional 121,537 shares in the last quarter. 48.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Shares of NYSE TD opened at $42.39 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12 month low of $33.74 and a 12 month high of $59.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.43 billion, a PE ratio of 8.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.61.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The bank reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.41. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 20.73% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The business had revenue of $10.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a $0.597 dividend. This represents a $2.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.63%. This is a positive change from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.33%.

TD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Cfra lowered their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Toronto-Dominion Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

Further Reading: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.