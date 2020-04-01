Franklin Resources Inc. Grows Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,302,218 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,994 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.78% of Northrop Grumman worth $447,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter worth $100,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 65.8% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 8,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after buying an additional 3,175 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,490,685 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $856,721,000 after buying an additional 248,217 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

NOC opened at $302.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.59 billion, a PE ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $331.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $352.78. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1 year low of $263.31 and a 1 year high of $385.01.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The aerospace company reported $5.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.77 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.84 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.51% and a net margin of 6.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.93 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 23.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.89%.

In other Northrop Grumman news, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.26, for a total value of $108,341.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,479,005. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP David T. Perry sold 2,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.28, for a total value of $951,919.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,332,722.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,987 shares of company stock valued at $7,515,370. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $438.00 to $386.00 in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Northrop Grumman from $449.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $367.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 30th. TheStreet lowered Northrop Grumman from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $455.00 target price on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Northrop Grumman currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $380.40.

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

