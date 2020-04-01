Franklin Resources Inc. Grows Position in Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE) by 23.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,455,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 271,720 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 3.57% of Everest Re Group worth $402,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Everest Re Group by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 852 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC grew its position in Everest Re Group by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 860 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Everest Re Group by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 599 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. 6 Meridian grew its position in Everest Re Group by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 2,256 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in Everest Re Group by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. 95.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:RE opened at $192.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. Everest Re Group Ltd has a one year low of $168.16 and a one year high of $294.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $241.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $261.00. The stock has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 0.36.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.56. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 12.31%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($5.89) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Everest Re Group Ltd will post 24.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 11th were paid a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 10th. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.05%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RE shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Everest Re Group from $283.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Citigroup began coverage on Everest Re Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $302.00 price target for the company. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Everest Re Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Everest Re Group from $253.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Cfra boosted their price objective on Everest Re Group from $272.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $272.22.

In other Everest Re Group news, Director William F. Galtney, Jr. purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $240.45 per share, for a total transaction of $360,675.00. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health insurance through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States.

