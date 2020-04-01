Franklin Resources Inc. Grows Stake in Rio Tinto plc ADR (NYSE:RIO)

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto plc ADR (NYSE:RIO) by 19.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,693,406 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,425,713 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.68% of Rio Tinto worth $516,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. increased its position in shares of Rio Tinto by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 1,694,049 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $100,559,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Rio Tinto by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,515,232 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $89,944,000 after acquiring an additional 200,300 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Rio Tinto by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 787,885 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $46,769,000 after acquiring an additional 229,934 shares during the last quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda increased its position in shares of Rio Tinto by 552.6% during the fourth quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 694,733 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $41,239,000 after acquiring an additional 588,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tdam USA Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto during the fourth quarter worth about $38,892,000. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rio Tinto alerts:

Shares of RIO stock opened at $45.56 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.07. Rio Tinto plc ADR has a 52 week low of $35.35 and a 52 week high of $64.02. The company has a market cap of $54.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 0.92.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a $2.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This represents a yield of 6.8%. Rio Tinto’s payout ratio is currently 72.99%.

RIO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Rio Tinto from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a report on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine lowered Rio Tinto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Rio Tinto from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Rio Tinto from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Rio Tinto has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.50.

About Rio Tinto

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

See Also: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.