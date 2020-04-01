Franklin Resources Inc. Has $315.56 Million Stock Holdings in Perrigo Company PLC (NYSE:PRGO)

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Perrigo Company PLC (NYSE:PRGO) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,108,363 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 650,241 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 4.49% of Perrigo worth $315,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PRGO. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Perrigo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,466,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Perrigo by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,104,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,057,000 after purchasing an additional 308,298 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perrigo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,812,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in Perrigo by 150.9% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 312,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,159,000 after acquiring an additional 188,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Perrigo by 623.9% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 202,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,446,000 after acquiring an additional 174,279 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Perrigo alerts:

In other Perrigo news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $42.50 per share, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,236 shares in the company, valued at $350,030. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Perrigo stock opened at $48.09 on Wednesday. Perrigo Company PLC has a 12-month low of $40.17 and a 12-month high of $63.86. The stock has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.94, a P/E/G ratio of -24.13 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.80 and its 200-day moving average is $53.23.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.03). Perrigo had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 3.02%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Perrigo Company PLC will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. This is a boost from Perrigo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.33%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PRGO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Perrigo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Perrigo from $63.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine raised Perrigo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Perrigo from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink raised Perrigo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.50.

Perrigo Profile

Perrigo Company plc, a healthcare company, manufactures and supplies over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products, infant formulas, branded OTC products, and generic pharmaceutical products. The company operates through Consumer Healthcare Americas, Consumer Healthcare International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

Recommended Story: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perrigo Company PLC (NYSE:PRGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Perrigo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perrigo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.