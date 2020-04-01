Franklin Resources Inc. Has $321.37 Million Stock Position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,114,020 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 30,728 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 1.80% of CMS Energy worth $321,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CMS. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,017,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,921,000 after purchasing an additional 32,034 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $118,033,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 138.1% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 569,441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,785,000 after purchasing an additional 330,307 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 105.5% in the fourth quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 8,063 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 4,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brooktree Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John G. Russell sold 5,600 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.46, for a total value of $349,776.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 195,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,224,109.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of CMS Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $67.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.62.

Shares of CMS opened at $58.75 on Wednesday. CMS Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $46.03 and a twelve month high of $69.17. The firm has a market cap of $17.60 billion, a PE ratio of 24.48, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.20.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.01). CMS Energy had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 14.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. The segment generates electricity through coal, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

