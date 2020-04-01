Franklin Resources Inc. Has $335.58 Million Stock Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,147,659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 79,667 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $335,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,447,102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,892,306,000 after buying an additional 23,438 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,499,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $729,805,000 after buying an additional 147,512 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,854,837 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $540,574,000 after buying an additional 76,302 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at $472,627,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,141,149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $333,671,000 after buying an additional 38,064 shares during the period. 86.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 13,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.78, for a total value of $3,852,830.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mansy Youssef A. El sold 1,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.11, for a total transaction of $328,361.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,386 shares of company stock worth $7,700,076. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Lam Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Lam Research from $314.00 to $254.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Lam Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $306.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $240.00 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $279.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $273.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 2.70. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $171.04 and a one year high of $344.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.16 billion, a PE ratio of 17.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.53.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 21.67% and a return on equity of 45.72%. Lam Research’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.87 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 15.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 31.62%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

