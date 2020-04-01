Franklin Resources Inc. Has $402.64 Million Holdings in International Paper Co (NYSE:IP)

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its stake in shares of International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,743,658 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 708,002 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $402,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IP. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in International Paper during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of International Paper in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of International Paper in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of International Paper in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of International Paper by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. 83.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on IP shares. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of International Paper in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.50.

IP opened at $31.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.45 and its 200 day moving average is $42.02. International Paper Co has a fifty-two week low of $26.38 and a fifty-two week high of $47.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.48.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.07. International Paper had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that International Paper Co will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.5125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.59%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.28%.

In related news, SVP William Thomas Hamic sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.41, for a total transaction of $129,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total transaction of $687,040.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,167,710.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,297,820 in the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

