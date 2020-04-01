Franklin Resources Inc. Has $450.64 Million Stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,655,038 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,436 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 2.00% of MCCORMICK & CO /SH worth $450,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MKC. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 3,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MKC opened at $141.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $147.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.72. MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV has a 52-week low of $112.22 and a 52-week high of $174.58. The stock has a market cap of $19.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.22.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. MCCORMICK & CO /SH had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 21.00%. MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. Analysts predict that MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MKC shares. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $163.00 to $139.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.80.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

