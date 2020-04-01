Franklin Resources Inc. Has $487.90 Million Stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 825,344 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 33,827 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $487,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 283.3% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Shares of ISRG stock opened at $495.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.88, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $526.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $555.76. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $360.50 and a 52 week high of $619.00.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 30.80% and a return on equity of 18.16%. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.96 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ISRG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $692.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $670.00 to $622.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Co restated an “overweight” rating and set a $655.00 price objective (up from $620.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $690.00 price objective (up from $620.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $604.47.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 1,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $575.00, for a total value of $1,121,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,478,025. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jamie Samath sold 451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $570.33, for a total transaction of $257,218.83. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,746.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,514 shares of company stock valued at $11,229,904 in the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

Read More: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.