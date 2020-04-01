Franklin Resources Inc. Has $511.70 Million Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,174,788 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 40,377 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $511,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.70% of the company’s stock.

NVDA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cascend Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 target price (up previously from $240.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $245.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.27.

NVDA stock opened at $263.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $258.51 and a 200-day moving average of $225.09. The company has a current ratio of 7.67, a quick ratio of 7.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $132.60 and a 12 month high of $316.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.70.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.22. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.60% and a return on equity of 26.08%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.94%.

In related news, Director Persis Drell sold 160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.73, for a total value of $50,516.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,638,622.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.43, for a total transaction of $470,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 169,989 shares in the company, valued at $40,020,510.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,160 shares of company stock worth $12,214,957 over the last ninety days. 4.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

