Franklin Resources Inc. Has $609.27 Million Stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,847,390 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 47,103 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $609,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Charles M. Geschke sold 16,764 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.00, for a total transaction of $5,565,648.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles M. Geschke sold 12,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.70, for a total transaction of $4,004,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,445 shares of company stock valued at $19,174,961 in the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ADBE opened at $318.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $153.40 billion, a PE ratio of 48.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $340.06 and a 200-day moving average of $314.97. Adobe Inc has a one year low of $255.13 and a one year high of $386.74.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 27.72% and a return on equity of 33.54%. Adobe’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. Analysts expect that Adobe Inc will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $322.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, March 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Adobe from $385.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Cfra decreased their target price on shares of Adobe from $365.00 to $359.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Adobe from to in a research report on Friday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $340.44.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

