Franklin Resources Inc. Increases Stock Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,923,032 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,287 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.98% of Amphenol worth $316,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in APH. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 320.0% in the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 420 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Price Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. 95.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of APH stock opened at $72.88 on Wednesday. Amphenol Co. has a one year low of $63.05 and a one year high of $110.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $88.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.06.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 26.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. Amphenol’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.74%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on APH shares. Cross Research lowered shares of Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.70.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

