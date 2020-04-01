Franklin Resources Inc. Lowers Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 635,936 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 21,294 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $319,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BLK. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 171 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 545 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 847 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 607 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. 83.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BLK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $570.00 target price (up from $535.00) on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $582.00 target price on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of BlackRock from $600.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of BlackRock from to in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BlackRock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $505.00.

BLK stock opened at $439.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $70.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $323.98 and a 12 month high of $576.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $471.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $481.00.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The asset manager reported $8.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.69 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.79% and a return on equity of 13.86%. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 28.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th were issued a $3.63 dividend. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.30. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $14.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.98%.

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 46,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.74, for a total transaction of $25,081,860.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Gary Shedlin sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.49, for a total transaction of $2,285,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 110,381 shares of company stock valued at $60,691,912. 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

