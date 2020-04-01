Franklin Resources Inc. Lowers Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,075,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,318 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.16% of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF worth $347,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. First Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000.

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $258.40 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $293.03 and a 200 day moving average of $308.51. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $220.28 and a 12 month high of $340.63.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $1.5314 per share. This represents a $6.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

