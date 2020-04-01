Franklin Resources Inc. Lowers Position in KB Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:KB)

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:KB) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,009,849 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 408,020 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 1.92% of KB Financial Group worth $331,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in KB Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in KB Financial Group by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,097 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in KB Financial Group by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,295 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in KB Financial Group by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,787 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in KB Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.25% of the company’s stock.

Get KB Financial Group alerts:

KB stock opened at $27.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.39. KB Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.93 and a 1 year high of $42.90.

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 6th. The bank reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter. KB Financial Group had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 19.21%. On average, analysts expect that KB Financial Group, Inc. will post 7.39 EPS for the current year.

KB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut KB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

KB Financial Group Profile

KB Financial Group Inc, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Securities Business, Non-life Insurance Business, Credit Card Business, and Life Insurance Business segments.

Read More: Price Target

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KB Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:KB).

Receive News & Ratings for KB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.