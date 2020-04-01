Franklin Resources Inc. Lowers Position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,522,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 204,035 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.32% of Royal Bank of Canada worth $357,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 18,003,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,460,568,000 after purchasing an additional 791,273 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 4th quarter worth $1,139,481,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 13,632,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,082,273,000 after purchasing an additional 34,339 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 182.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,914,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $468,446,000 after purchasing an additional 3,821,775 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,131,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $406,313,000 after purchasing an additional 18,259 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.84% of the company’s stock.

RY stock opened at $61.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $70.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.02. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of $49.55 and a 1 year high of $82.74.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $9.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.08 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 19.36%. On average, analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 6.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.816 per share. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 22nd. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.28%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from $106.00 to $92.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 9th. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Cfra decreased their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from $83.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Royal Bank of Canada presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.14.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts; home equity and auto financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual fund, self-directed brokerage account, and guaranteed investment certificate services; and credit cards, and payment products and solutions for individuals.

