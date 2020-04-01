Franklin Resources Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO)

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its position in shares of IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,036,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 362,286 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $379,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of INFO. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in IHS Markit by 5.4% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 208,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,973,000 after acquiring an additional 10,737 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in IHS Markit by 8.2% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 13,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in IHS Markit by 5.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,376,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,028,402,000 after acquiring an additional 853,329 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in IHS Markit by 10.3% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 334,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,402,000 after acquiring an additional 31,297 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in IHS Markit by 145.7% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 12,365 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 7,333 shares during the period. 91.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on IHS Markit from $80.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on IHS Markit from $90.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of IHS Markit in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price objective (up previously from $64.00) on shares of IHS Markit in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on IHS Markit from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.94.

In other news, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 1,302,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.12, for a total transaction of $101,785,125.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,408,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $188,118,897.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Edouard Tavernier sold 1,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.34, for a total value of $110,065.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,301,580.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,815,096 shares of company stock worth $142,775,470 in the last 90 days. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE INFO opened at $60.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.43. IHS Markit Ltd has a 52-week low of $44.81 and a 52-week high of $81.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.74, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 19.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. IHS Markit’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that IHS Markit Ltd will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

