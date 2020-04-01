Franklin Resources Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,054,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 19,693 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 2.49% of Verisk Analytics worth $605,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VRSK. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Equitec Specialists LLC bought a new position in Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

VRSK has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $154.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $184.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $139.38 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $154.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.61 and a twelve month high of $171.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.47 billion, a PE ratio of 51.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.64.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 33.49%. The company had revenue of $676.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $670.50 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. Verisk Analytics’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were given a $0.27 dividend. This is a positive change from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.66%.

In other news, Director Andrew G. Mills sold 1,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.98, for a total value of $298,080.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,569 shares in the company, valued at $13,107,609.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Vincent De P. Mccarthy sold 3,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.28, for a total transaction of $536,064.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,033 shares in the company, valued at $5,379,006.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,055 shares of company stock valued at $15,373,331 over the last 90 days. 2.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields.

