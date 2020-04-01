Franklin Resources Inc. Purchases 13,097,338 Shares of Franklin Liberty Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCO)

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Franklin Liberty Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCO) by 151.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,742,716 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,097,338 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 95.15% of Franklin Liberty Investment Grade Corporate ETF worth $557,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLCO. Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in Franklin Liberty Investment Grade Corporate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Liberty Investment Grade Corporate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Liberty Investment Grade Corporate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,465,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Franklin Liberty Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 97,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,501,000 after buying an additional 13,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Franklin Liberty Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 221.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 234,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,006,000 after buying an additional 161,420 shares during the last quarter.

Get Franklin Liberty Investment Grade Corporate ETF alerts:

Shares of FLCO opened at $24.07 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.60. Franklin Liberty Investment Grade Corporate ETF has a 52 week low of $21.31 and a 52 week high of $26.74.

Featured Article: Bollinger Bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Liberty Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Liberty Investment Grade Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Liberty Investment Grade Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.