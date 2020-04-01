Franklin Resources Inc. Raises Position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI)

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 129.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,311,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,304,388 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH were worth $328,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CCI. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the first quarter worth about $118,000. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 1.6% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 138,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,304,000 after buying an additional 2,218 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 7.3% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,393,000 after buying an additional 2,137 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 38.6% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 17,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,363,000 after buying an additional 4,736 shares during the period. Finally, HWG Holdings LP boosted its position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 10.4% in the third quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 7,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $992,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. 91.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CCI opened at $144.40 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $151.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.59. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a 52-week low of $114.18 and a 52-week high of $168.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.30, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.05). CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 8.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s payout ratio is currently 84.36%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CCI shares. Citigroup increased their price target on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $147.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays started coverage on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. New Street Research raised CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.10.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

