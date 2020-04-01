Franklin Resources Inc. Reduces Position in Bunge Ltd (NYSE:BG)

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Bunge Ltd (NYSE:BG) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,404,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 388,894 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Bunge were worth $311,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Bunge in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,515,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Bunge in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,594,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bunge by 161.5% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 648,696 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,333,000 after purchasing an additional 400,675 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bunge by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,955,248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $112,524,000 after purchasing an additional 319,373 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bunge by 974.8% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 205,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,798,000 after purchasing an additional 185,926 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BG stock opened at $41.03 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.75. The company has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Bunge Ltd has a 12-month low of $29.00 and a 12-month high of $59.65.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The basic materials company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $1.05. The business had revenue of $10.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.34 billion. Bunge had a positive return on equity of 12.87% and a negative net margin of 3.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bunge Ltd will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. Bunge’s payout ratio is presently 43.67%.

In other news, EVP Joseph Podwika bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $53.47 per share, with a total value of $802,050.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $802,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John W. Neppl bought 5,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $53.90 per share, for a total transaction of $316,015.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,125 shares in the company, valued at $1,084,737.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 92,793 shares of company stock worth $4,588,989. Insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BG. TheStreet lowered Bunge from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Bunge from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Bunge from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Bunge presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.60.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

