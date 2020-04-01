Franklin Resources Inc. Reduces Position in Tc Pipelines Lp (NYSE:TRP)

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its position in shares of Tc Pipelines Lp (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,357,081 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 225,328 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.78% of Tc Pipelines worth $392,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRP. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Tc Pipelines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Tc Pipelines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Tc Pipelines by 144.4% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 550 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in Tc Pipelines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tc Pipelines in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Tc Pipelines alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Tc Pipelines from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. UBS Group upgraded Tc Pipelines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $71.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Tc Pipelines in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Tc Pipelines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Tc Pipelines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.67.

TRP opened at $44.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.75. Tc Pipelines Lp has a 12 month low of $32.37 and a 12 month high of $57.92.

Tc Pipelines (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The pipeline company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. Tc Pipelines had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 30.61%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Tc Pipelines Lp will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.612 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This is a boost from Tc Pipelines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.53%. Tc Pipelines’s payout ratio is currently 74.04%.

Tc Pipelines Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Energy segments. The company transports natural gas to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, and other businesses.

Read More: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tc Pipelines Lp (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP).

Receive News & Ratings for Tc Pipelines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tc Pipelines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.