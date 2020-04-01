Franklin Resources Inc. Reduces Stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,245,064 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,923,541 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $426,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. CLS Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 2,300.0% in the 4th quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 62.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised General Electric from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. TheStreet raised General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.35.

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $7.94 on Wednesday. General Electric has a 1-year low of $5.90 and a 1-year high of $13.26. The company has a market cap of $68.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.47.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 14.12% and a negative net margin of 4.71%. The business had revenue of $26.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

