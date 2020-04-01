Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 109,906 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,121,463 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 109,906 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 4.76% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $377,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MPWR. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the third quarter worth $48,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 558.7% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 938.9% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 369.4% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MPWR. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from to in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.00.

In other news, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 42,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.99, for a total transaction of $7,586,676.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 322,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,136,088.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeff Zhou sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.00, for a total transaction of $95,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,259 shares in the company, valued at $3,105,469. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 335,531 shares of company stock worth $59,777,891 over the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $167.46 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $166.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.14. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $114.84 and a one year high of $193.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of 69.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.55.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.01. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The firm had revenue of $166.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is currently 79.05%.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, industrial, automotive, and communications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

Featured Story: What is Call Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR).

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.