Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 1,496 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,499,075 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,496 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.16% of UnitedHealth Group worth $440,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UNH. RNC Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,875,000. Bainco International Investors boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Bainco International Investors now owns 22,199 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,527,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,543,101 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,511,500,000 after purchasing an additional 229,265 shares during the period. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $679,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 88.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.45, for a total transaction of $4,491,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 158,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,492,171.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $1,060,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 158,598 shares in the company, valued at $33,622,776. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 45,000 shares of company stock worth $12,081,050. 0.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UNH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $312.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $335.00 price target (up previously from $318.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $312.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $276.00 to $361.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.91.

UNH opened at $249.38 on Wednesday. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a twelve month low of $187.72 and a twelve month high of $306.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $266.55 and a 200-day moving average of $265.55. The stock has a market cap of $229.98 billion, a PE ratio of 17.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.70.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 25.55%. The company had revenue of $60.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.28 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.59%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

