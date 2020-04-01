Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 193,383 Shares of InterXion Holding NV (NYSE:INXN)

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its stake in shares of InterXion Holding NV (NYSE:INXN) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,706,870 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 193,383 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 6.13% of InterXion worth $394,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of InterXion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of InterXion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,635,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of InterXion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,107,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of InterXion by 129.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,581 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,644,000 after purchasing an additional 17,836 shares during the period. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of InterXion by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 393,488 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,978,000 after purchasing an additional 49,975 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Get InterXion alerts:

InterXion stock opened at $77.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $85.70 and a 200 day moving average of $84.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.03, a P/E/G ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.78. InterXion Holding NV has a 12-month low of $64.29 and a 12-month high of $102.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on INXN shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of InterXion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of InterXion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. InterXion currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.25.

InterXion Company Profile

InterXion Holding N.V. provides carrier and cloud-neutral colocation data center services in France, Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, Spain, Sweden, and Switzerland. The company enables its customers to connect to a range of telecommunications carriers, cloud platforms, Internet service providers, and other customers.

Read More: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Receive News & Ratings for InterXion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterXion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.