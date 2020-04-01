Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 196,268 Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII)

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,329,641 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 196,268 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 3.26% of Huntington Ingalls Industries worth $333,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HII. FMR LLC raised its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,359,521 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $842,837,000 after acquiring an additional 345,138 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 301.2% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 250,159 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $62,760,000 after purchasing an additional 187,810 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,860,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,159,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC raised its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1,338.8% in the fourth quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 105,878 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,563,000 after purchasing an additional 98,519 shares during the period. 87.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:HII opened at $182.21 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $206.34 and a 200 day moving average of $234.14. The stock has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 1.29. Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc has a 12 month low of $147.14 and a 12 month high of $279.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The aerospace company reported $4.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.16. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 35.78%. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.94 earnings per share. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc will post 20.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.41%.

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP Jerri F. Dickseski sold 1,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.69, for a total value of $503,525.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,098,316.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas C. Schievelbein purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $207.92 per share, with a total value of $831,680.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,102 shares in the company, valued at $437,047.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,038 shares of company stock valued at $1,192,198. Corporate insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $295.00 price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $296.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Cowen lowered shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Buckingham Research cut shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $281.29.

Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

