Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 224,666 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,622,046 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 224,666 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 2.2% of Franklin Resources Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.35% of Microsoft worth $4,198,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 77.3% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Vaughan AND Company Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 69.1% in the 4th quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 531 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.34% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Microsoft from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Microsoft from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Microsoft from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.97.

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total transaction of $3,231,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,589,670.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $157.71 on Wednesday. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $116.13 and a 1 year high of $190.70. The firm has a market cap of $1,218.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.48, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.20.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 33.02%. The business had revenue of $36.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 42.95%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

