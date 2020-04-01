Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 34,401 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,787,559 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 34,401 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.81% of Autodesk worth $327,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ADSK. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 6,175.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 251 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 2,918.2% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 332 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. 92.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Autodesk alerts:

In other news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 212 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.81, for a total value of $31,335.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $156.10 on Wednesday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $125.38 and a 1 year high of $211.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $177.26 and a 200-day moving average of $171.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 162.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.66.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The software company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.03. Autodesk had a net margin of 6.55% and a negative return on equity of 165.74%. The company had revenue of $899.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $891.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. Autodesk’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ADSK. Oppenheimer downgraded Autodesk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Autodesk from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Autodesk from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Autodesk from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $204.91.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.