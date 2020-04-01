Franklin Resources Inc. Trims Stake in Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG)

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,849,833 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 634,690 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 3.47% of Citizens Financial Group worth $603,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Citizens Financial Group by 9,944.4% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 904 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CFG opened at $18.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a PE ratio of 4.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.57. Citizens Financial Group Inc has a 1 year low of $14.12 and a 1 year high of $41.29.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 22.20%. The business’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group Inc will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CFG. TheStreet cut Citizens Financial Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays upgraded Citizens Financial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Citizens Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.35.

In other news, insider Brendan Coughlin sold 4,500 shares of Citizens Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.21, for a total value of $99,945.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,717,899.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Shivan S. Subramaniam purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.62 per share, for a total transaction of $98,480.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 47,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,179,888.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

