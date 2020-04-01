Franklin Resources Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its position in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,752,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 202,480 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.42% of Altria Group worth $386,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MO. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Altria Group by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 303,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,133,000 after purchasing an additional 18,026 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Altria Group by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 43,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Capital Square LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,952,000. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Altria Group by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 18,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Altria Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,429,000. 63.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MO opened at $38.67 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.04 and a 200 day moving average of $45.54. Altria Group Inc has a 52 week low of $30.95 and a 52 week high of $57.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.61.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02. Altria Group had a negative net margin of 5.15% and a positive return on equity of 67.74%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Altria Group Inc will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.69%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.62%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MO shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Altria Group from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.39.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

