Franklin Resources Inc. Trims Stock Position in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 565,707 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 56,531 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 3.94% of Alleghany worth $452,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of Y. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Alleghany by 117.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 37 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Alleghany by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 40 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Alleghany during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alleghany during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alleghany during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. 82.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Alleghany stock opened at $552.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $667.02 and its 200 day moving average is $757.44. Alleghany Co. has a 1 year low of $426.87 and a 1 year high of $847.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The insurance provider reported ($6.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.86 by ($14.95). The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter. Alleghany had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 9.49%. Alleghany’s quarterly revenue was up 87.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($4.35) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Alleghany Co. will post 40.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on Y. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Alleghany from $875.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alleghany from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Alleghany from $900.00 to $915.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $675.00.

In related news, Director William K. Lavin sold 1,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $778.34, for a total value of $790,793.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,026,019.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Alleghany Company Profile

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

